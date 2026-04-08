Broadband from Space: Telekom launches Starlink service for business customers

Upgrade for the business world: Deutsche Telekom is expanding its business portfolio with cutting-edge satellite technology. The new offering “Satellite Internet Access by Starlink” (SIA) enhances the resilience of broadband connectivity for large enterprises and public sector organizations. SIA ensures reliable connectivity at sites where fiber and mobile networks are not yet fully available or where additional redundancy is required. Telekom is the only network operator in Germany currently offering satellite-based business broadband as a fully managed service.

Stable connectivity via satellite broadband

The satellite connection remains stable and independent of local infrastructure, even if terrestrial networks fail. In the event of a primary connection outage, SIA enables seamless continuity. This is particularly critical for time-sensitive and business-critical operations where every minute of downtime matters.

“Reliability is our promise: with Starlink, the sky becomes the backup line. The solution ensures connectivity exactly where it is essential for operations – on large construction sites, in remote areas or in crisis situations,” says Klaus Werner, Managing Director Business Customers Telekom Deutschland. Companies can experience SIA live at regional Digital X events and connect directly with experts.

Managed service: from setup to support

Unlike self-managed solutions, Telekom offers SIA as a fully turnkey package. As a single point of contact, Telekom handles installation, network integration and service. Prioritized business capacities ensure stable performance – even under high load. On request, experienced system specialists support ongoing operations and are available on-site when needed. Billing is simple and transparent via the Telekom invoice.

Satellite broadband as a bridging solution

SIA keeps business-critical systems such as point-of-sale systems, logistics terminals, and industrial control systems reliably connected. A current pilot project demonstrates its effectiveness: a leading brewery chain is connecting a new site in eastern Germany using SIA while fiber rollout is still underway. Even in exceptional situations such as disasters or natural events, satellite-based broadband ensures dependable connectivity.

High-speed from space: the technology behind SIA

Satellite Internet Access by Starlink uses SpaceX’s satellite network with over 10,000 satellites

Deployment of advanced phased-array antennas with electronic alignment, low maintenance

Up to 400 Mbps download and 40 Mbps upload (depending on network load), with 20–60 ms latency

Flexible data packages (50 GB–10 TB); access via public, dynamic IP address

Solution for locations without terrestrial connectivity

≥99.9 percent availability of the satellite connection according to Starlink

More information about SIA

Interested parties can receive all details about the satellite broadband service by emailing satellite-internet-access@telekom.de with the keyword “SIA”. Existing Telekom business customers can order SIA directly via their account manager.

SIA vs. D2D: What’s the difference?

Satellite Internet Access by Starlink (SIA) is a stationary broadband solution for Telekom business customers. It serves as a temporary replacement and backup for company locations such as offices, branches or construction sites – especially where no terrestrial connectivity is available. The solution uses modern panel satellite antennas and delivers speeds of up to 400 Mbps download and 40 Mbps upload, enabling demanding applications such as VPN connections or full site networking. SIA has been available to Telekom business customers since spring 2026.

Satellite-to-Mobile (D2D) (also known as Direct-to-Device or Direct-to-Handset) extends mobile coverage for personal connectivity – SMS, voice and data – in areas without network coverage. It is designed as a complementary solution for on-the-go usage and is expected to complete the “best network” vision by 2028. Compatible smartphones connect directly to satellites outdoors without additional hardware when no mobile network is available.

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