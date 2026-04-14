Public utilities rely on sovereign AI solutions from Deutsche Telekom

Public utilities face specific structural challenges due to their role in critical infrastructure. They handle highly sensitive and complex data, such as those generated from network operations, customer management, and regulatory processes. In this context, digital sovereignty becomes increasingly crucial—the ability to manage data, systems, and value chains independently, securely, and transparently.

In response, Thüga AG has signed a framework agreement with Deutsche Telekom tailored specifically to meet these needs for the public energy and water providers in its network. At the heart of the agreement are GPT applications designed for enterprises, specifically for processing sensitive data. These so-called Enterprise GPT solutions aim to support public utilities by automating repetitive standard tasks. Data processing takes place exclusively within the European legal framework, including Deutsche Telekom’s sovereign German T Cloud Public. The solutions are compliant with data protection laws, audit-proof, and ensure that data remains within the company. No knowledge is leaked externally.

“Public utilities are a vital part of our country’s critical infrastructure. Protecting their sensitive data is our top priority. Our Enterprise GPT solutions guarantee digital sovereignty—with maximum security, transparency, and data processing exclusively within Europe. This aligns with all our solutions, from T Cloud to our AI Factory,” says Ferri Abolhassan, Board member Deutsche Telekom AG for T-Systems and CEO T-Systems.

From fast, automated communication to automated processes

To ensure that individual public utilities don’t have to independently manage the integration of AI into their systems, Thüga provides centralized and sovereign AI solutions through the framework agreement. Employees can interact with these Enterprise GPTs in natural language and automate tasks. This means the large language models have access to internal, organization-specific knowledge. The Enterprise GPT acts as a reliable industry expert for its human colleagues, functioning as an encyclopedia for municipal utilities, aiding in intelligent document processing, and analyzing data. It helps relieve employees from repetitive standard tasks, freeing up their time to focus on more complex responsibilities.

Benefits for public utilities

The solutions can be applied to a wide range of tasks for the connected municipal utilities:

Knowledge assistance : Chat support for work instructions, operational documentation, and summaries of lengthy documents with source references.

: Chat support for work instructions, operational documentation, and summaries of lengthy documents with source references. Writing assistance : Drafts for internal documents, notices, customer communication replies, and press releases.

: Drafts for internal documents, notices, customer communication replies, and press releases. Back office support : Preparation of performance descriptions, concept development, offer comparisons, training materials, FAQs, and customer profiles.

Thüga , headquartered in Munich, is a public energy and water services corporation. With around 100 public utilities, it represents the largest network of municipal service providers in Germany and serves as a service provider for its affiliated utilities. Since 2026, T-Systems has been an official partner of the Thüga Group.

About Deutsche Telekom : Deutsche Telekom Group profile