Sovereignty for the SMEs: EDAG Group Relies on Telekom’s AI and Cloud Infrastructure

The EDAG Group, a globally leading independent engineering services provider with experts in mobility, defense, industry, and public solutions, will run its industrial metaverse platform metys on Telekom’s T Cloud Public. This makes EDAG one of the first major engineering companies to leverage cutting-edge, sovereign cloud technology for its platform operations. In addition, EDAG will use the Industrial AI Cloud, specifically designed for industrial AI workloads. Together, both solutions ensure data and operational sovereignty in line with European standards and open access for industrial SMEs to state-of-the-art hardware, including NVIDIA accelerated computing for high performance AI training and simulation.

“With our industrial metaverse platform, 'metys', we are laying the foundation for end-to-end digital value creation – from development through production. Telekom’s cloud infrastructure provides us with the necessary scalability, security, and performance,” explains Harald Keller, CEO of the EDAG Group. “Together, we are driving the transformation of the industry and creating tangible added value for small and medium-sized enterprises.”

“A sovereign European infrastructure is not a luxury project, but a competitive advantage – especially for Germany’s SMEs,” emphasizes Dr. Ferri Abolhassan, Member of the Board of Management at Deutsche Telekom and CEO of T-Systems. “By combining T Cloud Public, the Industrial AI Cloud, and EDAG, we offer a sovereign, high-performance solution that makes it easier for SMEs to adopt AI and cloud technologies.”

Industrial Innovation for SMEs

The metys platform connects virtual product development and physical production into a unified digital ecosystem, enabling seamless, AI-driven industrial processes. Built on NVIDIA Omniverse libraries and OpenUSD, the platform consolidates simulation, analytics, and AI models into one integrated development environment.

To support industrial SMEs, EDAG will offer turnkey solution packages via metys that provide access to resources in the Industrial AI Cloud, tailored to the specific needs of small and medium-sized enterprises. These packages combine modular AI, simulation, and cloud services, enabling a fast and scalable entry into the industrial metaverse – from virtual product development to production optimization and sustainable manufacturing. This makes digital innovation both economically accessible and sovereign for mid-sized industrial companies.

Tangible Benefits for SMEs

The collaboration focuses on practical use cases that are particularly relevant for industrial SMEs:

More efficient product development: Virtual prototypes reduce material costs and shorten development cycles.

Real-time production planning: Data-driven analysis enables resilient supply chains and flexible production control.

Sustainable processes: AI-driven simulations lower energy consumption and conserve resources.

By combining EDAG’s engineering expertise with the sovereign cloud infrastructure of Telekom subsidiary T-Systems, an industry-oriented innovation platform is emerging that strengthens both digital sovereignty and competitiveness.

Industrial AI Cloud and T Cloud Public – What’s Behind It?

Industrial AI Cloud : High-performance AI infrastructure by Deutsche Telekom in Munich, offering massively scalable computing and storage resources designed specifically for training and operating large AI models.

T Cloud Public : Telekom’s sovereign public cloud platform provides scalable cloud services hosted in Germany and across Europe, fully compliant with European data protection and security standards. By the end of 2026, it will achieve full functional parity with U.S. hyperscalers, strengthening the competitiveness of Europe’s industrial base.

About EDAG

The EDAG Group is a globally leading, independent engineering service provider with experts in mobility, defense, industry, and public solutions. The company combines outstanding engineering expertise with the latest technology trends and supports its customers holistically in developing complex products, systems, and production solutions in an increasingly connected environment. For more information, visit the EDAG Group website: www.edag.com

About Deutsche Telekom : Deutsche Telekom Group profile