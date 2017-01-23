Deutsche Telekom launches Euro bond offering

Deutsche Telekom takes advantage of the favorable environment in the bond markets to further optimize the financing structure of the group.

Deutsche Telekom has launched a Euro denominated bond comprising of 4.75-, 7- and 10-year tranches. Further terms and conditions are to be determined.

The issuance of the bond will not increase Deutsche Telekom’s net debt position.

This is Deutsche Telekom’s second bond trade in 2017 after a successful bond placement of US-Dollar 3.5 billion in mid January. The first deal has covered Deutsche Telekom’s redemptions for the full year 2017 already.

This second placement follows Deutsche Telekom’s decision in principle to further support T-Mobile US’ liability management. Deutsche Telekom considers to make available inter-company lending to T-Mobile US on a secured basis of up to US-Dollar 4.0 billion, which includes US-Dollar 0.66 billion already committed in December 2016. Such financing option could provide opportunities for T-Mobile US to refinance part of its existing debt.

The transaction follows a clear rationale for the further optimization of Deutsche Telekom’s financing structure resulting in significant interest costs savings on level of Deutsche Telekom group as well as secured financing will limit T-Mobile US’ credit risk for Deutsche Telekom.

Disclaimer

This media information is for information purposes only and is not an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities.

The distribution of this media information and the offer and sale of Deutsche Telekom securities in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Any persons reading this communication should inform themselves of and observe any such restrictions.

This media information is not an offer of Securities for sale in the United States or to U.S. Persons.

The Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act")) absent registration with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. The Securities are in bearer form and are therefore subject to U.S. tax law requirements. Deutsche Telekom AG and Deutsche Telekom International Finance B.V. do not intend to register any part of the offering in the United States or to conduct a public offering of the Securities in the United States. Accordingly, the Securities may not be offered, sold or delivered within the United States or to U.S. Persons.

This communication is an advertisement for the purposes of applicable measures implementing Directive 2003/71/EC (such Directive, together with any applicable implementing measures in the relevant home Member State under such Directive, the "Prospectus Directive"). A prospectus prepared pursuant to the Prospectus Directive for the debt issuance program under which the bond is issued, is published on the website of Deutsche Telekom AG.

In any EEA Member State that has implemented Directive 2003/71/EC (together with any applicable implementing measures in any Member State, the "Prospectus Directive") this communication is only addressed to and is only directed at qualified investors in that Member State within the meaning of the Prospectus Directive.

This communication is only being distributed to and is only directed at (i) persons who are outside the United Kingdom or (ii) investment professionals falling within Article 19 (5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") or (iii) high net worth companies, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49 (2) (a) to (e) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). Any securities to which this communication relates will only be available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such security will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this document or any of its contents.

About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom at a glance