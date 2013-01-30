Magyar Telekom included again in the international sustainability index

In 2013 Magyar Telekom was included again in the Central-European Sustainability stock exchange index. The investors‘ appraisal was based on independent assessment and indicates that Magyar Telekom continues to be one of the spearheading in the field of sustainability also in the international context.

The Central-Eastern European investors‘ index CEERIUS (Central and Eastern European Responsible Investment Universe) – launched in 2009 by the Vienna Stock Exchange – lists companies that perform the best, assessing all sustainability – that is, environmental, social and economic – aspects. The index was compiled by the Austrian consulting company RFU (Reinhard Friesenbichler Unternehmensberatung). Companies are scored based on their responsible stakeholder relations, among other their attitude towards the employees, customers, market partners were reviewed, as well as towards society in general and the natural environment.

Magyar Telekom’s performance was assessed based on the 2011 audited Sustainability report and a detailed questionnaire. Among others, questions touched upon the company’s human resources strategy, achievements in environmental protection – including reduced CO2 emission, increasing use of renewable energy sources – as well as the employees taking voluntary sustainability actions.

Shares of the CEERIUS index form parts of several investment products, further details are available on website http://en.indices.cc/indices/details/riu . Since the establishment of the international sustainability stock exchange index – that is 2009 – Magyar Telekom has continuously been a member to the index.