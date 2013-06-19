Under the motto of "We take responsibility," Deutsche Telekom now presents its 11th consecutive Corporate Responsibility Report. For the first time, the online report has been completely optimized for use with mobile devices.

In the 2012 CR Report, Deutsche Telekom takes stock of its current CR commitment in the relevant economic, ecological and social areas. These highlights are awaiting you in the report:

Improvement in key sustainability ratings: Deutsche Telekom has once again been awarded "Prime Company" status by the rating agency Oekom, and climbed three points in the rating of Swiss agency SAM to reach 82.

CR-application "We care." published: “We care.“ explains in an entertaining way in which areas Telekom is involved in sustainability and shows what contribution each individual can make.

Telekom also came first in major network tests, including the network test conducted by CHIP Online trade portal as well as the "connect" test, where it received first place in Germany in terms of telephony and mobile Internet.

Audits expanded: Deutsche Telekom increased the number of suppliers required to undergo prequalification in 2012. This has now been introduced for all new suppliers. Prequalification will also become mandatory successively for all suppliers with which we anticipate an annual order volume of more than EUR 100,000.

European Union's climate protection goals for 2015 for new cars have already been achieved. The average CO2 emissions of all new cars at Telekom have been reduced from 125g to 120g CO2/km (2012).

"Yes, I can!" Initiative has reached more than 50,000 children and young people: Since the initiative's launch, we have provided financing for over 350 and institutions that promote independent, confident behavior in children and young people.

Telekom recycles more than 1,500 km of cable in Germany alone: Telekom sent 1,500 km of used cable (about the distance from Berlin to Barcelona) to be recycled in Germany in 2012. This gave us tons of valuable materials that can be reused in the business cycle.

Successful diversity management: The proportion of women in management positions across the Group increased from 19 percent (February 2010) to 24 percent (December 2012).

Guidelines on stakeholder management: A new guideline offers employees a range of practical tips for successful inclusion of various stakeholders.

Current examples of sustainable products include the electronic mail service De-Mail, which allows annual savings of up to 50,000 metric tons of CO2. The new generation of DECT cordless telephones were the only models thus far to be awarded the environmental label "Blue Angel."

Telekom employees are highly committed. During the reporting period, 14,829 employees throughout the Group did volunteering work, e.g., on one of the 380 Social Days.

As in the previous report, Deutsche Telekom companies are presented in the international subsidiaries chapter (some in local language). The corresponding "CR overview" e-paper provides an entertaining insight into ecological and social commitment in the reporting year. The Telekom application “We care” also enables the reader to view excerpts from the CR report.