Second Cyber Security Summit provides impetus for concerted action. The event takes place on November 11 in Bonn.

For the second time, the Munich Security Conference and Deutsche Telekom host the Cyber Security Summit. The aim of the event in Bonn: top managers of German corporations and leading politicians discuss the threat level for the economy, politics and society and provide new impetus for a networked digital defense.

The focus of the Cyber Security Summit this year is on espionage and sabotage, the regulatory framework at national and international level, and specific security solutions.

In addition to introductory presentations on current relevant issues, participants will discuss cyber security as a location factor and a guarantee for innovation in groups, with the aim of defining common areas for action and setting the stage for a networked digital defense. Concrete results are to be published in a closing communique.

Follow the discussion on Twitter http://twitter.com/telekom_cyss and get all background information at www.cybersecuritysummit.de .