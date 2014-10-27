Telekom's high degree of transparency in climate change matters acknowledged

In a global ranking for the transparent reporting of CO2 emissions, Deutsche Telekom has been recognized as the leading telecommunications company in the German-speaking world.

We were able to improve last year's excellent result for the disclosure of our climate protection-relevant information, increasing from 90 to 98 of a possible 100 points. This makes us the best telecommunications company in the DACH region (comprised of Germany, Austria, Switzerland) and one of the best companies in our industry worldwide.

This is the conclusion drawn by the CDP DACH 350 Climate Change Report 2014, which the non-profit organization CDP (previously "Carbon Disclosure Project") published in mid-October. CDP is the world's largest association of companies and investors in the battle against rising global temperatures, for which companies are agents and victims alike. Investors in a sustainable economy prefer to invest in companies that face the challenges of climate change. CDP provides comprehensive information about corporate activities aimed at limiting global temperature increases, as a helpful guide for socially responsible investors.

The CDP DACH 350 Climate Change Report 2014 (available in German) contains all the results, statistics and trends, as well as sections about the relevance of climate change for capital markets and the special role played by technology companies.