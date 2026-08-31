Measurable results

Group-wide performance management metrics

Since 2009, we have used group-wide metrics to manage our performance: the so-called ESG (Environment, Social, Governance) KPI (Key Performance Indicator). They help us systematically and continuously improve our performance. These include metrics on energy consumption and Emissions in the environmental area, our sustainability commitment in the supply chain, and our social activities.

Guided by international standards and norms

We follow international standards and norms. Since 1998, we have operated in Germany in accordance with the international ISO 14001 standard for environmental management systems. To improve our energy efficiency, we use an energy management system in accordance with the international ISO 50001 standard. Complying with ISO standards can support more efficient resource use and energy savings. It also helps avoid waste.

Investor Ratings

Investors continuously assess our sustainability performance. These Corporate Responsibility Ratings provide them with important guidance for their investment decisions.

We have also been included in the STOXX Global ESG Leaders Index for several consecutive years. Our stock is regularly listed in the FTSE4Good Index and the UN Global Compact 100 Index (Current positions in rankings and Ratings).

Recognized multiple times

We have received numerous prizes and awards for our commitment.