"We are strengthening customer trust"

Customer and employee data are in the best hands at DT. The Group's data protection organization and mechanisms are effective. These were the findings of an independent auditor. We put three questions to Group Data Privacy Officer Claus-Dieter Ulmer.

DT has had its data privacy activities certified across the Group. How exactly does the company benefit from this?

Claus-Dieter Ulmer: It's not only good for our reputation in the industry, but also - and more importantly - for our reputation among customers worldwide. According to a survey by public opinion research institute Allensbach, customers in Germany already trust us significantly more than they do any other industry competitor. We are continuing to strengthen this trust. And certification is also a help, for example, when we submit tenders to potential business customers. Which is why I am particularly delighted about it. At the same time, however, it is motivation for us to get even better.

How? Everything has already been certified without a hitch.

Claus-Dieter Ulmer: That's right. The auditors certified us in accordance with Auditing Standard 980 of the Institute of Public Auditors in Germany, or IDW for short, with no non-compliances. They only made some recommendations. We still consider these to be incredibly important, however, and will be rigorously following them up in the team.

Can you give us examples of the recommendations?

Claus-Dieter Ulmer: They include things such as continuing to intensify the role of the data privacy officers in our national companies. At the same time, we need to keep an eye on our HR resources as rising public awareness is placing increasingly more demands on data privacy requirements. This can already be seen with the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation, due to be adopted soon.