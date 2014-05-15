Data Privacy Guide is now mobile

DT’s Data Privacy Guide is an important companion these days, as protecting personal data on the Internet is becoming increasingly important. It’s now available free of charge in the Telekom Shop app and also as an iBook.

Protecting personal data on the Internet was a major topic long before the NSA affair. This is why Deutsche Telekom published the Data Privacy Guide back in 2010. Customer demand has been high, so the Guide’s third revised edition for safe daily use of the Internet is being released in 2014.

In addition to the updated print version, the Data Privacy Guide is now available as a download in the Telekom Shop app and also as a free multimedia and interactive iBook. The latter can be downloaded in the Apple iBooks Store for free and complements the print version with videos, audio clips and interactive self-tests.

The Data Privacy Guide can be found under services and apps in the Telekom Shop app. The Telekom Shop app is a companion and advisor for everyday life, regularly offering advantages and add-ons for products and services, coupons and vouchers, information about purchasing mobile phones as well as a store locator. It’s available for Apple iOS, Android and Windows Phone, and it can be downloaded from the Apple Store or from Google Play for Android devices.

According to Group Data Privacy Officer Claus-Dieter Ulmer, the Data Privacy Guide is playing an increasingly important role in direct contact with customers in particular. He therefore addresses a letter on this topic to all employees at Telekom Shop Vertriebsgesellschaft (TSG): “Our customers are extremely well-informed in terms of data privacy and expect a particularly high level of data protection from us. This is why we’re offering them the Guide – a special service that provides them with further tips and assistance in all matters relating to data privacy and security on the Internet,” he writes. Ulmer is convinced that data privacy should continue to be leveraged as a competitive advantage. “Convince customers that their data is safe with us. Be a reliable partner who respects personal data and thereby wins customers’ trust,” he says.

The Data Privacy Guide is also available as a print version to download online at http://www.telekom.com/dataprotection . It covers topics such as PC security and basic protection, creating a secure password, WiFi security, online banking and shopping, smartphones, phishing, conduct on social networks, child safety on the Internet and much more.