Guiding principles internet of things

Deutsche Telekom is committed to ensuring the successful digitization of our society with data privacy-friendly solutions. This is one step towards digital responsibility. Deutsche Telekom was one of the first companies to formulate principles for business models based on the evaluation of large volumes of data (big data). Now the Group has also developed rules for the Internet of Things and Industry 4.0.
Digitization connects not just people, but also devices, machines and entire production processes with each other. This is what underlies the terms "Internet of Things" and Industry 4.0. From the fridge that knows it is running out of milk and orders more itself, to the factory that cranks up production as soon as demand for a product rises. "We firmly believe that digitization can only succeed if people have the necessary confidence in it," said Claus-Dieter Ulmer, Data Privacy Officer of Deutsche Telekom.
That is why the Group has now developed data privacy principles for business models in this area. Among other things, the six rules define how Deutsche Telekom deals with personal data and how the persons concerned are involved. "In this way, we want to help create greater acceptance for new business models," said Ulmer. To make the Internet of Things and Industry 4.0. a success.
Deutsche Telekom's data privacy principles for the "Internet of Things" and "Industry 4.0":
- Deutsche Telekom is driving forward the successful development of new business models in the areas of "Internet of Things" and "Industry 4.0." This is also about establishing a consistently high data protection level when connecting a large number of devices and production processes, as well as the people behind them. In all this, people's confidence in the protection of their data is the priority for Deutsche Telekom. We are developing data privacy-friendly solutions in the interests of our customers.
- In the business models for "Internet of Things" and "Industry 4.0," it is often the case that several companies are involved in processing the data. As such, responsibilities must be transparent and clearly presented across all process chains. That is what Deutsche Telekom stands for.
- Deutsche Telekom processes the personal data entrusted to it fundamentally in order to fulfill its contractual agreements with customers or to fulfill its obligations as a commissioned data processor.
- Additionally we use anonymized data, or pseudonymized data, if a direct reference to the data subject needs to be retained. Pseudonymization is achieved through, for example, high-quality encryption and made transparent to the customer. If the data needs to be referenced back to the data subject, that person's consent must be obtained. We see this as part of the culture of consent.
- Deutsche Telekom will only disclose data in a form from which third parties cannot infer anything about individuals. Deutsche Telekom shall only pass on data with direct reference to the data subject with the consent of the customer, or where it is legally authorized to do so.
- These principles are publicly accessible. Deutsche Telekom will provide transparent information on any changes that may be made to these principles and their implementation requirements.