Guiding principles internet of things

Deutsche Telekom is committed to ensuring the successful digitization of our society with data privacy-friendly solutions. This is one step towards digital responsibility. Deutsche Telekom was one of the first companies to formulate principles for business models based on the evaluation of large volumes of data (big data). Now the Group has also developed rules for the Internet of Things and Industry 4.0.

Digitization connects not just people, but also devices, machines and entire production processes with each other. This is what underlies the terms "Internet of Things" and Industry 4.0. From the fridge that knows it is running out of milk and orders more itself, to the factory that cranks up production as soon as demand for a product rises. "We firmly believe that digitization can only succeed if people have the necessary confidence in it," said Claus-Dieter Ulmer, Data Privacy Officer of Deutsche Telekom.

That is why the Group has now developed data privacy principles for business models in this area. Among other things, the six rules define how Deutsche Telekom deals with personal data and how the persons concerned are involved. "In this way, we want to help create greater acceptance for new business models," said Ulmer. To make the Internet of Things and Industry 4.0. a success.

Deutsche Telekom's data privacy principles for the "Internet of Things" and "Industry 4.0":