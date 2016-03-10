Cyber Security Highlights at CeBIT 2016

Deutsche Telekom is aiming to become the European market leader for security solutions. To that end, it is planning to establish a new business unit, "Telekom Security." Although the launch of this new business unit is still pending, at CeBIT.

Deutsche Telekom will already be showing new products from the area's "Magenta Security Portfolio." In addition, the company will present interesting studies regarding potential new products and services, and it will meet with customers to discuss their requirements in light of some intriguing beta versions of new products.

What can you expect from us in Hanover this year? We invite you to read on for a first impression.

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