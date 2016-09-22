Telekom included in Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) again

With 85 out of 100 points, Deutsche Telekom scored high in the assessment of sustainability performance in the telecommunications sector including mobile and fixed-network providers, earning the company a listing on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI World, DJSI Europe). Deutsche Telekom was again awarded top marks in the three core dimensions: economic, environmental, and social. Telekom Italia is the industry group leader with 90 points.

This year's SAM questionnaire was again more demanding than previous years: more topics, greater detail, intensified focus on quantitative targets and performance. Transparency in public reporting, performance in a peer comparison and the application and implementation of strategies and processes throughout the Group were weighted particularly high.

With the assessment criteria so demanding, only 9 of the 70 companies rated in the Telecommunications Services category are listed on DJSI World this year – and only 5 on DJSI Europe. Deutsche Telekom's efforts particularly paid off in the Privacy Protection and Climate Strategy categories, where we received the best possible score with 100 points. We also scored high in the following categories: Supply Chain, Corporate Citizenship, Environmental Reporting, Customer Relationship Management, Environmental Management, Electromagnetic Fields and Stakeholder Engagement.

The T-Share is listed on numerous other sustainability indexes, along with the DJSI, and is among the top 10 in a number of ESG (environmental, social, governance) ratings. The volume of sustainable financial investments increased dramatically in Germany, Austria and Switzerland in 2015. This data comes from the annual statistics published by FNG, the industry association promoting sustainable investment in Germany. According to the publication, investments taking financial as well as environmental and social criteria into account increased by 65 percent to 326 billion euros. (Source: Annual statistics published by Fachverband Forum Nachhaltige Geldanlagen)