Positive Team Spirit at T-Systems Netherlands

Sake Algra became the new Managing Director on January 1, 2017, and he immediately placed a new emphasis on customer orientation, culture, leadership and portfolio. A positive turnaround in a very competitive market is on the horizon, and an increase in market shares can be expected.

The ER Policy was implemented by T-Systems Netherlands in 2011. Discussions with management and employees confirmed that the ER Policy is accepted, respected and practiced. For example, Deutsche Telekom’s Guiding Principles are available on the local intranet, and they are part of welcome packages for new hires. They are also included in the annual performance review of every employee. Core elements of the ER Policy, such as training, recognition, diversity, non-discrimination and health initiatives are accessible and working well. However, we should promote greater communication of elements such as grievance procedures, our guidelines and the Guiding Principles themselves – for example, at events such as Guiding Principles Day.

In bilateral discussions employees expressed high levels of satisfaction with their employer and the company overall, saying that the teamwork among management and the general workforce is very good. The local “Smart Working Policy” is also highly appreciated. The policy was introduced in 2014 and gives employees more flexible working conditions, such as working from a home office. Discussions also revealed an interest in having a policy for using mobile devices on weekends or outside standard business hours. This is important because an “always-on culture” and constant employee availability are factors that reduce the traditional separation of work and private life. To meet these challenges adequately, while continuing to benefit from the advantages of innovative communication options, we need recommendations that clearly define the company's expectations and set limits to ensure a healthy work-life balance.

Colleagues stated that they appreciated the good communication of relevance to new strategies and campaigns. This has contributed to a positive attitude and atmosphere at the workplace. However, many employees said that personnel downsizing over the past few years has had an impact on the remaining workforce. Many are concerned about job security and their future in the company. Thus we encourage the implementation of processes and programs that will support employees in adapting to new jobs and tasks.

The health rate is 96.2 percent (as of late 2016), which is a very good level. Offerings for psychological assistance and physiotherapy are available and used. Teams and management are diverse and represent 26 different nations. The average employee age is 48 years. T-Systems faces a demographic challenge and must take steps to attract and recruit new talents and experts. Programs such as tandems are also necessary to ensure that more women have access to management positions and opportunities to accept team leadership responsibilities.

T-Systems Netherlands takes pride in practicing the basic principles of the ER Policy on a daily basis, and it continues to actively support the outstanding team spirit exhibited by the entire workforce.