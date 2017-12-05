Analysts see Telekom Security in leading position

The “ISG Provider Lens Germany 2018,” a comparison of providers, ranks security by T-Systems top of the list – for both medium-sized and large customers. Analysts from the respected Information Services Group Germany (ISG, formerly Experton Group) put Deutsche Telekom in first place for “Security Services and Solutions” in both areas.

With regard to the mid-market segment, they said Deutsche Telekom “covers a comprehensive scope of services and security topics. The provider plays a leading role for many security topics. This is also true for the provider’s managed security services, which cover a complete portfolio of topics.” Furthermore, the pooling of IT security competencies at Telekom Security is highlighted as a strength in the report, as is “the local SOC [Security Operations Center] in Germany [which] increases the provider’s attractiveness even further.”

Among a host of reputable providers, Deutsche Telekom also leads the field when it comes to large corporations. The Managed Services “cover all requirements,” says the report. Special emphasis is also placed on the scope of available services: “As a network carrier, T-Systems is also able to take end-to-end responsibility – from the data center/SOC to the customer.” In its Advisor Statement, ISG says: “’With its ‘Magenta Security’ offering, T-Systems enjoys an outstanding position in the security market for large accounts.”