Sustainability management recognized

Out of 3,300 companies assessed, Deutsche Telekom was one of 29 enterprises to reach the first CDP Supplier Engagement leader board. This was a reward for Deutsche Telekom's intensive cooperation with its suppliers on environmental protection – that is, for our commitment to reducing CO2 emissions in our supply chain. Apart from Deutsche Telekom, there is only one other telecommunications company on the list. More information about the CDP can be found here: www.cdp.net/en

Magyar Telekom in the FTSE4Good Emerging Index

Magyar Telekom has made it to the new FTSE4Good Emerging Index (FTSE stands for Financial Times Stock Exchange). This index was created last year and lists companies that meet the criteria of FTSE4Good, which assess the companies' ecological, economic, and social performance. Many socially responsible investors base their judgments on these indexes – and Magyar Telekom is very well placed here with a score of 4.4 out of 5. Deutsche Telekom has a 59 percent share in Magyar Telekom.

