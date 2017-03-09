IAG first customer for European Aviation Network

​​​​​​​British Airways, Vueling, Iberia and Aer Lingus will be the first to offer fast and reliable in-flight broadband internet, transforming the onboard experience for airline passengers with purpose-built next-generation connectivity solutions. IAG plans to equip more than 300 aircraft with EAN and aims to have 90% of its short haul fleet complete by early 2019.

EAN allows passengers to use their personal devices for internet browsing, video streaming, gaming and other online services, with unmatched high capacity, low-latency performance. Its robust and ultra-compact technology makes it uniquely qualified for the European airspace, where aircraft size, flight density and frequent aircraft manoeuvring are challenging to broadband satellite-only systems. EAN is the first solution in the world to integrate connectivity from a satellite, operated by Inmarsat, and a complementary LTE-based ground network, developed and run by Deutsche Telekom.



