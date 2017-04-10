Deutsche Telekom supports the new IT generation

Deutsche Telekom continues to expand its cyber security offerings and is training its own staff to meet demand. For nearly three years now, ten junior IT employees at Deutsche Telekom each September have begun a further education program to become cyber security professionals. In cooperation with the Cologne Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IHK), the employees undergo extensive training in cyber security matters. All participants of the pilot class have passed their exams and received their certificates – ceremoniously awarded by Board member Thomas Kremer.

Integration in the overall training concept

Deutsche Telekom and the Cologne IHK teamed to develop a concept for this two-and-a-half-year development program, which is the first and (still) only of its kind in Germany. The program not only offers the technical content of a classic training program, but also follows an approach for holistic development of the junior staff. In addition to academic courses from the IT security area – such as web and application security or digital forensics methods – the cyber security professionals also learn cross-disciplinary subjects such as reasoning under stress or the fundamentals of rhetoric. Through these courses, the cyber security professionals become even more versatile. The aim of this approach: in addition to developing the technical expertise, the participants should also be skilled in the art of presenting and disseminating their knowledge confidently and sustainably.

Integrated training with an excellent chance of continuing with the company

With the support of universities such as Albstadt-Sigmaringen University, the University of Nuremberg-Erlangen, the University of Applied Sciences in Leipzig (HfTL), and Fraunhofer Institute, Deutsche Telekom continues to drive the process for training IT security professionals. Participants also have the option of pursuing their studies further in the academic domain, for example, through a part-time master's degree course in IT governance, risk and compliance. Deutsche Telekom provides the necessary combination of training and work units, along with on-the-job training. With the IHK certificate as a qualified cyber security professional, it builds a bridge to an expert career. All graduates of the first course have been hired by Deutsche Telekom and are employed primarily in internal security at Telekom Security.

The new class for the training program will commence in September 2017.