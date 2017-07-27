Judgment reached on the 2016 router attack

In late November of last year, there was a global attack on routers supplied by a variety of telecoms companies, with the aim of creating a botnet from the attacked devices. It is unclear how many of these attacks were successful, but we suspect a high number of unreported cases. It is clear, however, that the attack on Deutsche Telekom was not successful and that its customers' routers were not infected. As a side effect, however, over a million routers suffered temporary failures and could not be restored to seamless operations until a day later.

On February 22, 2017, a 29-year-old British citizen was arrested in London as a suspect . On July 28, 2017, the Cologne Regional Court sentenced the man to one year and eight months of probation.

Deutsche Telekom says of the judgment: "Cyberspace does not exist in a legal vacuum. Cyber attacks have legal consequences, just like all other crimes. The end of the router trial today makes that very clear. What is just as important is that cyber attacks are increasingly a topic for public discussion and that they are recognized as a real threat. This trial played a strong role in this process. We will look into whether we will pursue claims under civil law when we have received the judgment in writing."

Here are the most important facts about the attack and the trial:

