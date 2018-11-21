One-Way Cups on the Way out

Deutsche Telekom and Sodexo decided together to use RECUP – an established system for reusable mugs – as a sustainable alternative for German locations in the future. In Germany alone each year 2,8 billion one-way coffee-to-go cups are used and thrown away directly after use – that are mind-boggling 320.000 cups per hour! On the other hand, one RECUP-mug can replace app. 500 one-way cups and is easy to recycle at the end of its lifespan. The established deposit systems offers a smart and easy solution: you can simply take your coffee-to-go now in a sustainable mug.

Starting this week, RECUP is tested in two pilot locations: Stuttgart-Bad Cannstatt and Munich-Dachauer Str. After a successful pilot, all other Telekom locations in Germany will follow successively.

The switch fits into Deutsche Telekom’s “Stop Wasting – Start Caring!” Initiative aiming at developing and promoting more sustainable and resource-efficient solutions and contribute to a more sustainable lifestyle.

Spare resources So much resources can be saved if we opt for returnable instead of single-use cups: 11.000 tons CO2

43.000 Trees

40.000 tons waste

1,5 billion liter water

320 millions kWh Electricity

3.000 tons crude oil That’s how it works: For 1 Euro deposit customers get their coffee in the reusable RECUP-mug.

The reusable mug can be returned in every shop partnering with RECUP (see RECUP-App or www.recup.de ).

There, the desposit will be refunded, the RECUP cleaned and reused.



