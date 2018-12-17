Tiptoeing through the internet unnoticed.

However, with a few simple tips, we can show you how to optimize your privacy and data security settings so you cannot be tracked quite so easily any more.

Tip 1: Surf in private mode

The advantage of surfing in private mode is that your browser does not store your history, cookies and website data or information entered in forms.

Good to know: Your online activities are not anonymous even if you surf in private mode. For example, your activities are visible to the website operators and your internet provider. Furthermore, any files you download or bookmarks you create won't just disappear once you leave a page. Whenever you do an online search or visit a website, your IP address is sent and stored by the operator of the page you are visiting.

Note: The steps may vary slightly depending on your browser version.

How it works

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Tip 2: Delete your browser history

If you forget to use private mode when surfing or prefer not to use the function, you can still delete the browser history with the following steps:

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Tip 3: Block pop-ups

Pop-ups can be notifications, advertisements or other messages. They appear in a new tab, above or below your browser window, or in your current window.

Good to know: Certain websites require pop-ups for important functions. You can, however, enable the display of pop-ups for selected web pages.

How it works

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Information

You can find more tips on web browsers and other exciting topics relating to data protection and data security at Sicherdigital.de.