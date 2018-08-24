Retrofit solution for connected cars - Mercedes Me Adapter

The carmaker wanted a solution to improve aftersales processes and to increase revenues of their dealership with digital services. The solution provided by T-Systems includes an OBD adapter, a smartphone app for customers, an Internet of Things (IoT) platform as well as the integration into the OEM-specific IT and process landscape. The backend systems are operated by T-Systems on behalf of the OEM, entirely within a highly secure private cloud, subject to strict German data protection laws.

Car owners profit from online services

By using the OEM-specific retrofit solution of T-Systems, even owners of car models have been produced before the linefitted equipment of connectivity, can easily turn their vehicles into connected cars. So, the Mercedes me Adapter enables them to profit from online services based on vehicle data. With a free App for iOS or Android the driver can view his vehicle status, use services for car maintenance or additional services such as driver’s logbook and fuel management.

Technology partnership

T-Systems has developed the solution working closely with the carmaker. Since 2016, the product is available for 27 passenger car models and four van models in 22 countries, being exclusively provided through the OEM’s dealer network. The adapter allows the retrofitting of many models built after 2002. The T-Systems solution comes with its own Mercedes-Benz serial number and has been released and certified according to the automotive industry’s technical standards. Based on the data provided by adapter and backend systems, dealers can increase their customers‘ loyalty, for example by contacting them proactively to schedule regular maintenance and service intervals or to address individualized offerings.

The App-Features