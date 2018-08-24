Vehicles Connected Globally

Daimler, too, relies on Deutsche Telekom’s connectivity expertise: Worldwide, several million of the company’s vehicles are already registered on its connected car platform, the Daimler Vehicle Backend, and thus online every day.

Mobility Platforms for Daimler

Since 2013 T-Systems has been responsible for the worldwide operation of the multimedia system COMAND Online and continues to develop it with the advent of automated driving in mind.The Daimler Vehicle Backend (DaiVB), the carmaker’s main platform for connected mobility, supplies more than seven million vehicles and their passengers around the world with digital services such as: real-time traffic information (Live Traffic), security features like emergency calls, convenience applications like remote control or weather information, and locational services. Vehicle intelligence depends substantially on the intelligence of the IT infrastructure. The scalable managed platform from T-Systems puts the carmanufacturer in the perfect position to fulfill the wishes of its growing customer base both now and in the future.

Partners for connected mobility

Deutsche Telekom’s business customer unit provides the car manufacturer with everything they need to ensure reliable mobile services for its vehicles. This includes both the further development and current operation of the modular and scalable platform, as well as hosting services at highly secure T-Systems data centers offering global management and maximum availability.