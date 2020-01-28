Visit Deutsche Telekom’s booth

5G, 5G, 5G - in recent years, Deutsche Telekom has provided information on the latest developments at its booth at the Mobile World Congress. The new, intelligent communications standard has now become reality.

5G to touch

Now it is all about the tangible and almost infinite applications it makes possible: for the Internet of Things, for smart production and on a grand scale for breathtaking augmented reality applications or gaming. Of course, how the network of the future develops will also remain relevant.

Please visit us

Visitors will find Deutsche Telekom in Hall 3, Stand 3M31, where the company will also be inviting visitors to its Magenta Keynote on February 24 at 2 p.m. The event will be streamed live here.

Further details and information will be available shortly in our new MWC Special at www.telekom.com .