Digital democracy – the new way of politics?





Be it eLearning, video telephony or gaming – much of our lives takes place online. Digital tools help us to #TAKEPART and keep up with the times. But what about politics? Will our contribution to democracy be increasingly determined by innovative technology? In our Netzgeschichten (Network Stories) talk, fluxFM host Nadine Kreutzer takes a look at digital scenarios of the future. She discusses how and whether they will shape the party landscape and our democracy with Prof. Jeanette Hofmann, head of the Politics of Digitalization research group at the Berlin Social Science Center, Michael Kellner, Political Director of the Bündnis 90/Die Grünen party, and Philipp Sälhoff, Managing Director of polisphere GmbH.







Netzgeschichten TALK (German)

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