Open BNG Position Paper

Telecommunications operators need a new, community-driven industry approach, leveraging disaggregation, softwarization and automation, in order to design, build and deploy next-generation broadband networks more effectively and efficiently. Open Hardware and Open Source Software with open, well-specified APIs offer the basis to meet the design principles with the desired significant reductions in OPEX and CAPEX. This position paper presents motivation, goals and key deployment scenarios of the operators, making a call to the industry to join, expand and strengthen the collaborative community building solutions meeting those goals.

This position paper is joined contribution of BT, Deutsche Telekom, Telefónica and Vodafone.