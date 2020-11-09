Deutsche Telekom offers chatbot to fight online hate
Online hate online concerns all of us – private individuals, institutions, politicians, and companies. Deutsche Telekom encourages democratic, respectful interaction on the internet and is committed to supporting more “online civil courage”. It is joining many other organizations in its call to protect victims of cyberbullying and to take a stand against online hate. It is supporting this initiative with an awareness campaign on TV and radio, in movie theaters and print, and on social media and other websites. Deutsche Telekom wishes to provide assistance to victims, who often don’t know who they can turn to. They desire more information, preventative measures, and practical support.