Deutsche Telekom offers chatbot to fight online hate

To give specific help to the victims, Deutsche Telekom and Facebook are now offering a messenger bot to help fight online hate. The bot lets you find the right contact point with just a few clicks – no matter whether you need help directly or want to take action against online hate yourself. Depending on the personal situation, the bot will direct users to specific organizations such as #exclamo, the youth counseling line #Nummer gegen Kummer, #ichbinhier, and others.

“We’re not only encouraging discussion of this important societal topic, but are also offering direct assistance and a way to actively help fight against online hate. The bot is intended to bring victims and aid organizations together quickly and anonymously,” says Ulrich Klenke, Chief Brand Officer at Deutsche Telekom. “We are sending an important signal, together with our partner Facebook. After all, simply deleting hate speech doesn’t do enough for the victims. We see this tool as one of many solutions that will help combat online hate.”

Tino Krause, Country Director at Facebook, believes that it is important “that people feel comfortable on our platforms. We have been active against hate speech and bullying for years. We are pleased to have the opportunity to support Deutsche Telekom with this initiative, and that the bot will be another point of contact for those affected.”

Click this link to access the bot directly (an active Facebook login is required).