Public Affairs and Transparency

We see ourselves as a dialog partner in an ever more complex digital world and are actively involved in political debate - responsible, fair and based on facts.

We join associations and initiatives in order to promote economic and societal issues. Our focus is on the IT and telecommunications industry as well as on the digital economy in Germany and the rest of Europe.

Together with our industry partners, we at Deutsche Telekom are committed to strengthening and improving Germany’s position as a competitive digital hub. We are actively involved in numerous associations and initiatives – focusing not only on our core topics, like the broadband build-out, but also, on the overall structure of the German and European markets for digital and telecommunications products and services. That also includes issues such as data protection and the data economy, Industry 4.0, artificial intelligence, and questions of digital sovereignty. With the digital transformation of the economy and society proceeding apace, and competition between international hubs becoming ever fiercer, the parameters for the effective representation of our interests are changing. That is why Deutsche Telekom is a member in its own right of numerous industry and umbrella associations at both national and European level, and also an active participant in the corresponding specialist bodies and committees.