Smart City Trends

There has never been a more favorable environment than now to tackle digitization. The technology is ready, and the necessary subsidies can be called upon. Digitalization is a must: This is underlined by the pandemic and its effects for society and econonomy, as well as the increasingly clear, tangible signs of climate change. The digital economy can create a more liveable environment - hand in hand with politics, cities and local authorities and, above all, citizens. Michael Frank, Head of Smart City at Deutsche Telekom, explains how.

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