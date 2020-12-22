Apple Music now also controlled by voice via Alexa on Deutsche Telekom’s Smart Speakers

Apple Music is now available with Alexa on the Smart Speakers. Apple Music subscribers can simply ask Alexa to play their favorite songs (over 70 million), albums and playlists by voice input - and completely ad-free.

This makes Deutsche Telekom the third smart speaker provider after Amazon Echo and Sonos to make Apple Music available on Alexa in Germany.

Apple Music users can now set up their music service quickly and easily via "Settings" in the Alexa app. The Apple Music skill can also be activated in the Alexa Skill Store on the Internet.