Why do you need 5G?

“Swab please.”

A major operation is on today’s schedule. But you don’t always find the specialists working together in the same hospital for certain surgeries. 5G lets them operate as a team wherever they happen to be. So the surgeon in Berlin can make the incisions following the instructions from a colleague in Barcelona. Obviously every millisecond counts in this kind of scenario. The instruction “stop” must reach the operating surgeon without any delay.

HoloLens, Google Glasses, or Magic Leap

Smart glasses open up new worlds, letting you dive down into an underwater world and swim past fish on shipwrecks out in the ocean. Or appreciate the planned design of a house as part of a virtual tour. These virtual worlds only really come to life thanks to 5G.

Human: Fall Flat, MotoGP 20 or Trüberbrook – cloud gaming

Gaming without a high-speed network is no fun! Your moves and your fellow gamers’ reactions must occur in real time. Cloud gaming requires fast streaming of large volumes of data, especially when the necessary computing power comes via the network.

But games are not just getting smoother - gamers now have access to whole new gaming environments. Augmented reality gaming blends reality and a virtual gaming environment to create a whole new experience. So you can have fire-spitting dragons flying around you. Or play air hockey in the garden. 5G makes it all possible.

Connected factories

Autonomous robots automatically move through the warehouse in state-of-the-art factories, picking the ordered parts for each shipment. One example of the “smart factory” that networks machinery and planning processes digitally in real time. The operator then doesn't need to walk as far or laboriously track down and carry around items. Campus networks, a mobile communication system for a demarcated area and for special applications, lie at the heart of this solution.

Express delivery by drone

Drones will soon be flying back and forth in Siegen between the DRK children’s hospital and Siegen district hospital. They transport the young patients’ medical laboratory specimens on the around 2.5-km long flight route straight to the central laboratory. That way, physicians get the test results much faster than before. Currently, a taxi ferries the specimens to the laboratory several times a day. Deutsche Telekom is supplying an innovative campus network that allows the operator to remotely control the drones securely.

Tagesschau news program in 3-D

5G and augmented reality (AR) are revolutionizing the news format. With AR glasses and the tagesschau in 3-D, you can experience the news up close. No matter where you are, the solution lets you experience the latest news with lifelike 3-D projections. So you can relax on a park bench and catch up with the weather forecast, or sit back and watch fascinating reports.

Complex computing processes and mapping technologies that provide precise localization are required to place realistic 3-D presentations credibly into the real-world environment. The more complex the AR elements, the higher the necessary data rate – that’s where 5G comes into its own! The new mobile communications standard supports new applications such as Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB) and can display impressive AR content in real time in AR glasses or on a smartphone.

Learn more with AR info

Augmented reality (AR) and overlaid virtual information make guided and similar tours more interesting.

Just like with the cooperation project between ntv and Australian start-up tagSpace. They’re testing how to integrate conventional news content or dedicated specials – say on the Berlin Wall – into an AR app.

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