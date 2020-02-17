A better experience for your retail customers

The retail sector is constantly changing and evolving. To a considerable extent, this process is driven by changes in consumer demand. Digitalization helps retailers stay ahead in changing environments, by giving them tools and resources for streamlining merchandise logistics, optimizing processes via predictive analytics, and enhancing customer service. The potential for digitalization in the retail sector is enormous. And Deutsche Telekom's "connected store" ("vernetzte Filiale") is the perfect way to meet customers' ever-growing expectations.

"Please open the next checkout line!"

Optical sensors keep track of lines at checkout and sound an alert when additional checkout capacity is needed. Connected refrigerated display cases monitor their own temperature, and register how many times, and for how long, their doors are opened. Such examples give an idea of how versatile and effective digital technology is, and how easily it can provide new data and insights for store managers and support coordination of work tasks.

Reimagine your store

The "connected store" can open up undreamed-of potential. By streamlining work processes, it gives store staff more time to ensure that customers find everything they need and have an enjoyable, stress-free shopping experience. The smart sensor systems integrated within the "connected store" gather data – such as data on fill quantities in reverse vending machines (RVMs, for recyclable beverage containers), or on waiting time at checkout – and then analyze the data with the help of the "Cloud of Things" IoT platform. The Cloud of Things is the store's nerve center. Because it conforms to defined standards, it can always be expanded and upgraded with additional sensors – and thus customized to specific application scenarios. The centrally connected system gives store managers new management options and a new perspective on store workflows.

All data on a single platform

The "connected store" system includes interfaces for integration of existing data sources such as smart freezer cases and checkout systems, and it makes all relevant data available in a single overview. It also supports smart correlation of data from different sources, for central analysis on a variety of different time scales. It can combine existing solutions – including proprietary ones – within a single centrally managed platform. It supports efficient workflow management, also with the help of reports in keeping with the latest standards.

All components from a single source

Employees at all levels profit from such solutions. All data and analyses are made available centrally, in keeping with assigned roles. Special versions can be provided for personnel planning, marketing and category management. The system's infrastructure can be adapted to individual requirements at any time. You do not require any special know-how, nor do you have to make major time investments, in order to set up and operate a “connected store.” T-Systems provides the complete system – including all components – from a single source. You, the "smart retailer," benefit in that your business becomes both more efficient and ready for any change that may come. In addition, you can detect and address any critical situations before they can affect your store's operation and the satisfaction of your customers.

The advantages inherent in the "connected store" – four use cases

Smart refrigerated display cases

Equipped with sensors that measure numbers and durations of door openings and that monitor temperature.

Save energy costs (provide added sustainability) by sounding alerts when door stay open for prolonged periods.

Enhance merchandise management.





Smart checkout systems

Equipped with overhead sensors that measure customers' movements and waiting time – naturally, in full conformance with the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Transmit alerts to employees' smart devices, via standardized interfaces.

Reduce customers' waiting time at checkout and enhance efficiency in personnel planning.





Connected reverse vending machines (RVMs)

Equipped with sensors that measure quantities of returned beverage containers.

Transmit alerts to employees' smart devices, via standardized interfaces.

Reduce customer waiting time, by enabling staff to empty machines right on time.





Connected waste bins