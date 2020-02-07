How the smart checkout makes retail business fit for the future

Almost three in ten Germans shop online at least once a week. In the 18 to 29-year-old age group (“millennials”), as many as 41 percent of people shop online at least once a week. These figures are the key outcomes of a study recently published by Berlin price comparison site Idealo. Not only local and regional retailers, but major retail chains too are being forced to contend with this consumer trend. Companies can score points above all by providing good customer service and through the face-to-face contact they are able to offer shoppers. The development of attractive solutions and offers, such as the use of self-service POS, a wide product range to meet every customer requirement, and own brands and labels, creates added value for customers and has a much greater impact on customer acquisition and loyalty today than in the past.

Everything from a single source: Complete packages with a device and customer service

Smart POS play a key role in any comprehensive strategy to improve the shopping experience of tomorrow. That applies equally to big retail chains and independent stores. MagentaBusiness POS offers seamless real-time integration into existing backend systems such as SAP. What’s more, it allows large companies in particular to really get to know their customers well through customer profiles. When does that customer shop with us? What does he or she buy? What service does he or she like above all others? Current customer requirements, such as online ordering with collection and delivery, are also included. Even HR management and accounting can be managed using the solution. And that leaves more time for advising customers. Thanks to harmonized components, intuitive software, and customer service available around the clock, SMEs can also digitalize their business processes without huge acquisition costs, their own know-how, or their own IT department.

The new generation: Mobile connectivity

The smart POS comes in three different versions: First, the enforeDasher point-of-sale/service terminal with a digital cash desk and built-in receipt printer. Next, the enforeComet, a tablet solution that combines a POS terminal with a fast, external receipt printer and enables card payments to be made via the Wi-Fi-enabled enforePayPad. The best choice of all for a mobile, digital POS is the enforeDonner: The device combines all the functions of the MagentaBusiness POS digital solution in a single unit. It has a 6-inch FHD+ display, a fast Qualcomm processor, and a long battery life. A built-in payment terminal also supports contactless payments, including payments by Apple Pay or Google Pay. Not only is the device Wi-Fi-enabled, it can also be used out and about via a mobile communications line included in the package. Besides this mobile solution, Dasher and Comet now also come with SIM cards that allow mobile connectivity. That means all three devices can be used outside your place of business and have a second connectivity channel in case the LAN or Wi-Fi drops out. Relevant data are safely stored in the cloud and can be accessed via all devices synchronously. Location-independent connectivity in Telekom’s mobile network is already included in the monthly charge. The enforePOS software is pre-installed and runs on all devices.

No need to stress about the technology: Support is included

Even managing the inventory is no problem at all for this smart solution. MagentaBusiness POS keeps an eye on your inventory, orders new products when needed, and offers full business transparency thanks to revenue analyses. What’s more, users get comprehensive customer service from Telekom: Telephone support for users, remote troubleshooting, and fast device replacements if needed. All in all, MagentaBusiness POS greatly helps to make shopping as enjoyable and experience-based as possible for customers through digital technologies and excellent service.