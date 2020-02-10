Telekom at the MWC: Technology for human beings

5G, 5G, 5G - in recent years, Deutsche Telekom has provided information on the latest developments at its stand at the Mobile World Congress. The new, intelligent communications standard has now become reality. Now it is all about the tangible and almost infinite applications it opens up: for the Internet of Things, for smart production and on a grand scale for breathtaking augmented reality applications or gaming. Of course, how the network of the future develops will also remain relevant.

"We see ourselves as one of the pacemakers in the digital change, putting innovative technologies at the service of human beings," says Claudia Nemat, who as Director of Technology and Innovation is responsible for the trade fair presentation.

Stand area as large as that of an Olympic swimming pool

The exhibition area of the Deutsche Telekom’s booth measures around 1,200 square meters. This is almost the size of an Olympic swimming pool. The image is in keeping with the exhibition in Barcelona. Nemat: "True to our trade fair motto 'We won't stop until everyone is connected', we are positioning ourselves as the leading European telecommunications brand for our customers, in the market and vis-à-vis our competitors.

Visitors will find Deutsche Telekom in Hall 3, booth 3M31, where the company will also be inviting visitors to its Magenta Keynote on February 24 at 2 p.m. The event will be streamed live.