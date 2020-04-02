HR Factbook for the 2019 financial year
In the HR Factbook for the 2019 financial year, we compiled interesting facts about Deutsche Telekom’s workforce and the work of the Human Resources (HR) division.
In the HR Factbook for the 2019 financial year, we compiled interesting facts about Deutsche Telekom’s workforce and the work of the Human Resources (HR) division.
In various sections, readers will find further information on a range of topics such as diversity and organizational culture, costs, productivity, mobility and fluctuation, and occupational health and safety.
Details on these topics are provided in the form of tables and diagrams, supplemented by short explanatory texts.
Curious? Find out more in the HR Factbook 2019.
The HR Factbooks as well as the personnel reports of the previous years can be found in our publication archive .