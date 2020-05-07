Employees express satisfaction with employer

The first review in 2020 took place in February at Crnogorski Telekom in Montenegro. In bilateral discussions with employees and management, the day-to-day work, which is characterized by loyalty and team spirit, was highlighted. Many employees have been with the company for many years. Great trust is clearly shown in team leaders and managers, as they are the first point of contact for various topics and challenges.

A large number of health and social benefits contribute to Crnogorski Telekom's attractiveness as an employer. Employer attractiveness makes it possible to meet the challenges of the labor market.

Employees can use a wide range of opportunities to obtain relevant information. Various digital media such as e-mail or a dedicated intranet are successfully used as communication channels. The analog exchange in Town Hall Meetings and other events also contributes to a high level of information.

Appreciation and team spirit

In bilateral discussions employees expressed high levels of satisfaction with their employer and the company overall, saying that the teamwork among management and the general workforce is very good. Especially topics like management culture, appreciation/recognition, excellent team spirit and the fact that the communication is good is regarded as very positive. Discussions also revealed an interest in having a policy for using mobile devices on weekends or outside standard business hours. This is important because an “always-on culture” and constant employee availability are factors that reduce the traditional separation of work and private life. To meet these challenges adequately, while continuing to benefit from the advantages of innovative communication options, we need recommendations that clearly define the company's expectations and set limits to ensure a healthy work-life balance.

The transformation towards more flexible working conditions within Crnogorski Telekom can be further expanded based on the strong trust between management and employees. Legal labor regulations have prevented up to now a greater flexibility in working conditions like working hours and working from home. Considering the current crisis (COVID-19) in which respective measure have been set-up, it is recommended to get into talks with local authorities to keep parts of these measures to enable a greater work-life balance.

In summary, it can be said that the key elements of the Employee Relations Policy have been successfully integrated into the day-to-day business.