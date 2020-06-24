Foundation of Deutsche Telekom IoT GmbH
With the spin-off of the IoT (Internet of things) business into an independent GmbH as of July 1, 2020, Deutsche Telekom aims to accelerate its market entry.
With the spin-off of the IoT (Internet of things) business into an independent GmbH as of July 1, 2020, Deutsche Telekom aims to accelerate its market entry.
Competitors in the IoT environment are particularly agile and have lean decision-making structures. The independent Deutsche Telekom IoT GmbH (DT IoT) is intended to strengthen Deutsche Telekom's position in this growth market.
The newly founded DT IoT will have end-to-end responsibility for the entire IoT business at Deutsche Telekom.