GAIA-X: Big step for a digital ecosystem in Europe
The development of GAIA-X, the European cloud infrastructure, reached a milestone on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom and 21 other companies and organizations from France and Germany have come together to form an umbrella organization. The non-commercial GAIA-X Foundation will drive the creation of a federal and decentralized digital ecosystem for Europe. The aim is to ensure digital sovereignty, data availability, interoperability, portability, transparency and fair participation in Europe.