Gartner: T-Systems leader in Hybrid Infrastructure Management

In its analysis published in June, Gartner assessed the execution and strategic vision for data center outsourcing and hybrid infrastructure services offerings of 20 European providers. Gartner’s experts specificly analyzed

Data center outsourcing (DCO)

Hybrid infrastructure managed services (HIMS)

Private cloud managed services

Mainframe managed services

ERP hosting managed services

Data center transformation services

Cloud migration services

Infrastructure utility services (IUS)

Remote infrastructure management (RIM)

Edge data center managed services.

Gartner further adds, “This complex set of data center capabilities and services is increasingly based on managed virtual private cloud services plus hyperscale public cloud services.”

For full report please see here .