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Gartner: T-Systems leader in Hybrid Infrastructure Management

1 min read

Recognition for T-Systems: In its recent Magic Quadrant for the Data Center Operations and Hybrid Infrastructure Management Services, Europe Gartner has positioned T-Systems as a Leader.

Gartner: T-Systems leader in Hybrid Infrastructure Management
T-Systems führend im Bereich Hybrid Infrastructure Management

In its analysis published in June, Gartner assessed the execution and strategic vision for data center outsourcing and hybrid infrastructure services offerings of 20 European providers. Gartner’s experts specificly analyzed 

  • Data center outsourcing (DCO)
  • Hybrid infrastructure managed services (HIMS)
  • Private cloud managed services
  • Mainframe managed services
  • ERP hosting managed services
  • Data center transformation services
  • Cloud migration services
  • Infrastructure utility services (IUS)
  • Remote infrastructure management (RIM)
  • Edge data center managed services.

Gartner further adds, “This complex set of data center capabilities and services is increasingly based on managed virtual private cloud services plus hyperscale public cloud services.”

For full report please see here .

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