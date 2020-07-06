Gartner: T-Systems leader in Hybrid Infrastructure Management
Recognition for T-Systems: In its recent Magic Quadrant for the Data Center Operations and Hybrid Infrastructure Management Services, Europe Gartner has positioned T-Systems as a Leader.
Recognition for T-Systems: In its recent Magic Quadrant for the Data Center Operations and Hybrid Infrastructure Management Services, Europe Gartner has positioned T-Systems as a Leader.
In its analysis published in June, Gartner assessed the execution and strategic vision for data center outsourcing and hybrid infrastructure services offerings of 20 European providers. Gartner’s experts specificly analyzed
Gartner further adds, “This complex set of data center capabilities and services is increasingly based on managed virtual private cloud services plus hyperscale public cloud services.”
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