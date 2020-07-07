When Rover does a runner

It’s a shock for any dog owner – a moment’s distraction is all it takes for your four-legged friend to run off. You can whistle and shout the dog’s name all you want, but it won’t make any difference. Your canine companion has seemingly vanished into thin air. What follows is a desperate search – hoping you will quickly find the runaway again but fearing the worst. Thousands of dogs go missing every year. The reasons for their disappearance vary. Some smell quarry and there’s no stopping them, while others only have to hear an unusual noise and they’re off.

GPS tracker locates the missing pet

A situation that is bad enough at home quickly becomes a nightmare when on vacation. The dog is not sufficiently familiar with the area to find its own way back. Similarly, owners have no one to turn to when in a different country. And the closer they get to their departure date, the more worried they become. What will they do if their dog is not found again in time? Extend their vacation and continue looking? Or leave as planned? Combi Protect was developed to ensure cases like this have a happy ending. This solution makes it possible to locate and track down dogs on a smartphone.

Works at home and on vacation

This is how it works: A GPS tracker on the dog’s collar or harness records its positional data. Using the Deutsche Telekom network, this data is transferred via SIM card to the owner’s smartphone. The associated app shows the animal’s whereabouts. If the dog keeps moving, its route is transmitted in real time and owners receive directions to the location of their beloved pet. The tracker works in Germany, the rest of the EU, and also Switzerland, Norway, and Iceland. All you need is mobile coverage and a GPS signal.

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The virtual dog lead

To stop things getting this far, the app also enables dog owners to set a safe zone by placing a digital fence around their garden, for instance. As long as their furry friend stays within this zone, everything is fine. But should it step outside the boundaries, the tracker ensures the smartphone automatically alerts them, thereby enabling them to take immediate action.

Track a dachshund or a Great Dane

The GPS tracker has a moisture-resistant protective casing that is perfect for the rigors of everyday use. A silicone shell provides additional protection. With a weight of just 33 grams, the device is suitable for any dog weighing 4 kilos or more. Customers simply need to take out the Smart Connect S rate plan to use the tracker.