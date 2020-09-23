Sustainable with the Internet of Things

While polar ice caps are melting and sea levels are rapidly rising, unbearable heat waves, long periods of drought and severe storms are occurring elsewhere. The world's oceans are filling up with plastic waste, while critical raw materials are running out at the same time. These effects have a massive impact on the global economy, industries and their business models. In order to secure future competitiveness or even to gain a competitive advantage, it is now essential to ensure that corporate activities are sustainable in the long term. The expectations of shareholders and other stakeholders have changed. Also, political pressure is growing. In 2050, the European Union wants to be climate neutral.

Achieving climate goals with IoT

In the Internet of Things of Deutsche Telekom, everyday devices and machines are connected with each other. In this way, companies gain new knowledge to optimize processes, reduce costs, time and other resources. In this way, they can also maximize profits and implement completely new business models. With intelligent applications in the Internet of Things, economic advantages can be combined with sustainability and therefore, result in positive contributions to the environment. This potential has already been addressed by the World Economic Forum. A study of more than 600 IoT applications shows that 84 percent of the solutions considered contribute to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, or at least have the potential to do so.

For example, if a Truck driver knows which stops on his route are not necessary, he can optimize his route . This implies that fuel consumption can be decreased, greenhouse gas emissions can be reduced, and the air can be kept clean. Digital applications for buildings can help companies to act even more sustainable. Usually, windows are left open, while rooms are heated or cooled that are not used at all. IoT can identify these inefficiencies and help to take appropriate action. Sensors in the Internet of Things can also measure air quality in cities and detect air pollution. Moreover, digital processes can help to reduce paper consumption. The application scenarios are endless. They enable industries such as logistics, smart city, buildings, retail and manufacturing to drive sustainability forward.

The potential negative impact that digitization can have on the environment can be counteracted by sustainable data centers, recyclable hardware and renewable energy. Deutsche Telekom has been committed to climate protection since 1995. Today, customers in Germany can surf the Deutsche Telekom’s green internet. 100 percent of the entire Group’s electricity demand in Germany is already covered by renewable energies.