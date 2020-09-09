TEDx on 17 September: Join in

The human being at the centre of the digital transformation: "Experience Digital Humanity" - this is what the TEDx in Bonn on 17 September 2020 from 5 p.m. is all about. The discussion will be held in English. The online event is free and open to all. It will take place without an audience at the Deutsche Telekom headquarters in Bonn, but will be streamed live.

"TED" stands for Technology, Entertainment, Design. The name goes back to an annual innovation conference in California. Other organisers can hold their own conferences under the name TEDx, such as the association "Save the World" together with Telekom in Bonn. This time in the talk:

Further round of talks afterwards

At 20.15 hrs the organisers invite to another digital discussion round. The question will be: "Crisis as an opportunity for digitization? The guests are Torsten Brodt, Head of Commercial Management Telekom Deutschland, Yannick Hofmann, Angela Richter Prof. Dr. Dirk Messner. Moderation: Nick Nuttall.

Click here to register for TEDx and the discussion group. The event is free of charge and will be held in English. Further information can be found here .