Sustainably developed: Speed Home WLAN wins "Plastics Recycling Award Europe”

Such a high level of waste plastic in a technical device with a visually appealing design is exceptional. The high quality and precision of the manufacturing process also played a role in the jury's decision. The international jury of experts sees the Speed Home WLAN as an excellent example of the circular use of plastics.

The Deutsche Telekom´s router Speedport Smart 4 was also among the finalists. Made from the same recycled plastic, the router also has a display that slightly reduces the recycled content.

Deutsche Telekom has been committed to the environmentally friendly design of its end devices for many years. From planning to production, transport and logistics to disposal, environmental properties have been improved step by step in all phases of the production chain.

An important contribution to achieving Deutsche Telekom's ambitious climate targets. Speedport Smart 4 and Speed Home WLAN carry the #GreenMagenta label. Among other things, it identifies products that make a positive contribution to climate protection and the responsible use of resources.

The Plastics Recycling Show Europe is organized by Plastics Recyclers Europe. The organization represents the voice of European plastics recyclers, who reprocess plastic waste into high-quality material for the manufacture of new items.

Both the European Commission and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization, which operates at the international level, support the award.