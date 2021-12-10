Also successful in 2021 with #TAKEPART – no hate speech

We look back on a challenging year in which a lot happened. The Corona pandemic continued to cause great uncertainty among the population and fueled discussions about conspiracies and finger-pointing. It was a super election year with federal and state elections and a lot of online election advertising, but also fake news. Telekom was also active in 2021 #TAKEPART – no hate speech , reached many people and made them aware of the darker side of the internet - also on unexpected platforms such as gaming.

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