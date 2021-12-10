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Also successful in 2021 with #TAKEPART – no hate speech

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Also successful in 2021 with #TAKEPART – no hate speech
Take a stand and get noticed: TV spots, radio features, social media postings, print ads - the media diversity of our #TAKEPART – no hate speech campaign is huge. We have been able to reach over 700 million media contacts since the campaign was launched in June 2020. A great confirmation: The recognition value of the campaign among the population is over 60%. And, in a customer survey, over 70% say they find it important that Telekom is involved in this topic area. In addition, we were able to reach over 130,000 readers in 2021 with our Special #TAKEPART – No hate speech on Telekom's responsibility webpages. 

We look back on a challenging year in which a lot happened. The Corona pandemic continued to cause great uncertainty among the population and fueled discussions about conspiracies and finger-pointing. It was a super election year with federal and state elections and a lot of online election advertising, but also fake news. Telekom was also active in 2021 #TAKEPART – no hate speech , reached many people and made them aware of the darker side of the internet - also on unexpected platforms such as gaming. 

FS

Additional Content

Working to eliminate online hate speech: We're continuing our commitment in 2021