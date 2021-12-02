Diversity Guideline and Campaign Connected As One

2021 is coming to an end, a challenging and transformative year which we have used also to renew our Group Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) Policy reflecting these changes. It’s an important milestone for me and the entire Board of Management after the first edition 16 years ago.

This Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Guideline being rolled out group-wide to foster these values in every decision and action we take at all levels in our company. Promoting DE&I isn’t just the right thing to do, but also a smart thing to do as also our customers, current and future employees and partners are diverse. Therefore, increasing the share of underrepresented communities in our leadership and employee status and cultivating a culture of belonging where everyone feels empowered to live up to their full potential is directly impacting the success of our company as a global service provider and employer.

Across the Group, line managers will discuss the content of the policy with their teams to review: In what ways is your team diverse? Are you able to build on each other’s strengths through inclusion? Is everybody getting an equal chance to shine or bring their whole selves to work?

Such conversations - inside and outside Deutsche Telekom - are necessary to really live our new policy as well as diversity. Reminding ourselves and each other of what we have agreed to in the policy creates a strong and resilient team as well as a robust corporate culture.

To launch the accompanying communication campaign entitled "Connected As One", we have created a kick-off video . With these images we want to celebrate our individual differences while emphasising that despite them, we are united in promoting Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

We won't stop until everyone is connected (as one).