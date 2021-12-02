Guest WLAN via QR code and more: New features for Magenta TV

The services now launched are the first step toward a world in which Telekom services such as TV, smart home, router, Magenta Cloud or voice control magically work together.

The following applications are available at launch

Home network control

Convenient access to the guest WLAN

Just to give your visitor access to your WLAN at home - but what's the password? And where is it written down? Once it's found, you often have to dictate long and complicated sequences of numbers and letters without making any mistakes. Simply annoying!



From now on, this is easier: One click on "Guest network" in the new Telekom Home Experience app and a QR code appears on the TV screen. Quickly and conveniently scanned with a smartphone - and voilà! Guests are already on the extra visitor WLAN.



Just to give your visitor access to your WLAN at home - but what's the password? And where is it written down? Once it's found, you often have to dictate long and complicated sequences of numbers and letters without making any mistakes. Simply annoying! From now on, this is easier: One click on "Guest network" in the new Telekom Home Experience app and a QR code appears on the TV screen. Quickly and conveniently scanned with a smartphone - and voilà! Guests are already on the extra visitor WLAN. Restarting the router

If the home network is on strike, a router restart usually helps. With Home Experience, you don't even have to get up from the sofa. Just click on the tile "Restart router" and the device shuts down and starts up again.

Support

Home Network Check

Anyone who has problems with their Internet connection or simply wants to know how fast their network is can test it with this function. One click and the new Telekom Home Experience checks all relevant components of the home network. If problems with the network are detected, recommendations in the Help Center will help you fix them.

Anyone who has problems with their Internet connection or simply wants to know how fast their network is can test it with this function. One click and the new Telekom Home Experience checks all relevant components of the home network. If problems with the network are detected, recommendations in the Help Center will help you fix them. Help Center

The Ask Magenta chatbot helps with questions about Telekom products, the contract or problems. Click on the Help Center for quick contact. Scan the QR code with your smartphone and customers can chat with Frag Magenta or find help in the FAQs or Telekom help videos.

Share

Photos

This tile provides access to your own picture folders in the Magenta Cloud. For example, vacation or children's photos can be easily shared on the TV and viewed on the large screen.

Information

Weather and news service

Services from Telekom partners such as WetterOnline and local and international news from dpa are connected here. Very practical. The weather is displayed directly for the user's own location. And local news are prioritized.

These functions are just the beginning and the basis for future convergent and personalized functions that customers can look forward to in spring 2022. Other services will then follow.