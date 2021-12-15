The best service turns customers into fans.

Doing things right from the start and, if possible, resolving every customer concern quickly from the very first contact is an extremely ambitious aim. Especially when this applies to around 65 million customers (mobile communications, fixed network, MagentaTV). But at the end of the day, the most important thing for us is to satisfy our customers – always! And we even go one step further. Our goal is to turn customers into fans.

We are passionate about our customers

Service and the Telekom Shops together employ around 30,000 people. Together, we offer a wide range of services: Consulting, sales, installation and service from mobile communications and fixed networks to individual business customer solutions. We use the latest digital technologies for the benefit of our customers and to reduce the workload of our employees. All our colleagues in service centers, in the field and in the stores have one thing in common: they are passionate about what they do.

"Good that you exist!"

It's sentences like this that keep us motivated. Because they show that we have managed to take good care of our customers and to resolve their concerns, if at all possible, directly at the first contact. That's why our employees always give it their best shot, each and every day. This shows that our people are and remain at the heart of our systems, technologies, logistics and processes. Because with the best service - in addition to the best products and the best networks - we make the decisive difference for our customers.