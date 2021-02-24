Deutsche Telekom again in the Bloomberg Gender Quality Index (GEI)

Deutsche Telekom AG was included in this year's Index because it met or exceeded a global threshold set by Bloomberg that reflects a high level of disclosure and overall performance across the five pillars of the framework. The GEI's name says it all: its subtitle is "Investing in a more equal future." The comprehensive, transparent GEI assessment methodology enables investors to evaluate company performance and compare it to other companies in the industry.

The GEI was expanded in 2021. It currently comprises 380 companies from 44 countries and regions, including companies based in Indonesia and Bermuda for the first time. The companies come from a wide range of industries, including automotive, banking, consumer goods, engineering and construction, and retail. The GEI brings transparency to the gender practices and policies of publicly traded companies and increases the breadth of environmental, social and governance (ESG) data available to investors.

The benchmark index measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand. The inclusion of the T-Share in the global and cross-industry index since 2018 recognizes our company's good performance in terms of equality.

The following link leads directly to Bloomberg's page with information on the index set-up and questionnaire.