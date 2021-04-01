HR Factbook for the 2020 financial year

The HR Factbook bundles information about our organizational culture as well as the diversity, skills and performance potential of our workforce. You will also find information on management engagement, occupational health and safety. An overview of personnel costs and data on recruitment complete the comprehensive picture of our human resources work.

Details on these topics are provided in the form of tables and diagrams, supplemented by short explanatory texts.

Key metrics for 2020

A total of 226, 291 employees work for Deutsche Telekom in 34 countries.

An average full-time employee at Deutsche Telekom generated revenue of 452,000 euros in 2020.

In total, a benefit of almost 70 million euros was generated with employee ideas.

On average, our employees spent 3.4 days a year in further training.

Group-wide, the employee satisfaction is 80 percent.

The health rate is 95 percent.

The HR Factbooks as well as the personnel reports of the previous years can be found in our publication archive .