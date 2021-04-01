HR Factbook for the 2020 financial year
In the HR Factbook for the 2020 financial year, we have compiled all the key figures relating to Deutsche Telekom's employees.
In the HR Factbook for the 2020 financial year, we have compiled all the key figures relating to Deutsche Telekom's employees.
The HR Factbook bundles information about our organizational culture as well as the diversity, skills and performance potential of our workforce. You will also find information on management engagement, occupational health and safety. An overview of personnel costs and data on recruitment complete the comprehensive picture of our human resources work.
Details on these topics are provided in the form of tables and diagrams, supplemented by short explanatory texts.
The HR Factbooks as well as the personnel reports of the previous years can be found in our publication archive .